Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience

The Hyundai Tucson has been introduced back in the Indian market after a brief hiatus and now boasts more features, premium appeal

By:October 23, 2020 2:01 PM

The Hyundai Tucson was first shown at the Auto Expo 2020. However, Hyundai which was supposed to announce prices of the car a tad later had to wait. Post the expo, the pandemic started rearing its head and the price announcement, as well as vehicle dispatch, was delayed. However, when things slowly started turning normal, Hyundai India announced the prices. The Hyundai Tucson facelift prices start from Rs 22.3 lakh – Rs 27.03 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are on the higher side than the outgoing model. However, for the amount of extra money, customers are getting a whole lot of features as standard. The new looks is a bonus, but will the Tucson facelift have it in 2020 to fight the likes of the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq, and Volkswagen T-Roc? Our video review should help you out.

First up, the Hyundai Tucson doesn’t look way different than the model that it replaces. You now get a bigger grille, LED headlights, new alloys and slightly redesigned tail lamps as well. Dual tip exhausts as well as flattened roof rails too have been given. Inside, the layout largely remains the same. The steering wheel is new, the MID in the instrument console has got a bit of revamp, the touchscreen infotainment system is an 8.0-inch unit, wireless charger slot and more. Carried from the older car are the dual-zone climate control, multiple USB points, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof and powered boot.

Unfortunately there could have been a bigger screen, ventilated seats and other bits. As far as the engines are concerned, the petrol is the same 2.0-litre Nu motor whereas the diesel we have reviewed here is a revised 2.0-litre motor. This engine makes 184hp of power and 400Nm. One gets an 8-speed automatic transmission with this engine and there is also 4-wheel drive with a shift-on-the-fly convenience.

