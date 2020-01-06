Hyundai Tucson facelift spotted in India: Jeep Compass rival to get these updates!

Hyundai India is soon going to launch a the mid-life update of its premium SUV Tucson in India. Ahead of its debut, a test mule of the updated Tucson has been spotted testing on Indian roads coursey teambhp.com. As can be seen in the images, the Tucson facelift comes with slimmer headlamps in comparison to the current model which is on sale in India. Not only this but L-shaped day time running lights can be seen on the front bumper as well. The bumper itself features a new look. At the back, one can see a set of revised tail-lamps. Furthermore, the rear bumper features a dual-tone design.

Image Credits: teambhp.com

Apart from exterior changes, the Hyundai Tucson facelift will also get several updates inside the cabin as well. The infotainment system will be updated and is likely to get connected car features. Apart from this, the feature list of the Tucson facelift will include leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, rear air-con vents among a host of other creature comforts.

Image Credits: teambhp.com

The engine line-up of the Hyundai Tucson facelift is likely to remain the same as before. The petrol derivatives get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit which is good for 153 hp of power along with 193 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit good for 182 hp of power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines will be upgraded to meet the BS6 emission regulations. The Transmission option will consist of a 6-speed manual along with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

At the moment, Hyundai Tucson prices in India fall in the range of Rs 18.77 lakh to Rs 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom). With the facelift, the prices of the Hyundai Tucson are expected to increase by a slight margin. It will continue to compete against the likes of Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Image Credits: teambhp.com