Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

The new Hyundai Tucson will have a set of updated petrol and diesel engines, along with manual as well as automatic transmissions. The car is likely to be priced between Rs 18-27 lakh, ex-showroom.

By:Published: July 5, 2020 2:28 PM

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production restart at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift was first shown in India at the Auto Expo 2020. The car was supposed to be shortly launched thereafter. But, as we know the coronavirus situation brought everything to a standstill. The Tucson launch was delayed. Hyundai will now launch it on July 14 in a digital press conference. Along with it, the Hyundai Venue with iMT could also be launched. The press invite clearly says “Virtual World of Hyundai”. Nonetheless, our exclusive piece of information a few months ago said that customers who had pre-booked the Tucson stand to get Rs 25,000 as part of the corporate discount. The offer has been removed now. The new Hyundai Tucson will get a pair of petrol and diesel engines, with manual as well as automatic transmissions on offer. Hyundai will likely price the Tucson starting from Rs 18.5 lakh onwards, going up to Rs 27 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift will get all-LED headlights, a new grille, different set of alloy wheels and a revised tail. At the same time, the cabin too has been spruced up and there is a new instrument console, wireless charger, powered front seats as well as a sunroof. There will be AWD on offer with the diesel engine.

Hyundai has updated its petrol and diesel engines to meet BS6 standards. The 2.0-litre diesel motor will make around 182hp of power and 400Nm. It will be paired to a 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic. The petrol motor will make 150hp and 190Nm. It will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission while details on the automatic are yet to be revealed. The claimed fuel efficiency will be a bit down from before.

The pre-facelift Hyundai Tucson sold in good numbers and was one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. However, with the addition of a sunroof and later the AWD, it became costlier and edged closer to the biggies like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. This time around, it has a fresh set of competitors like the MG Hector Plus, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq.

