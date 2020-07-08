Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

New Hyundai Tucson facelift will offer options of updated petrol and diesel engines, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. The car is likely to be priced between Rs 18-27 lakh (ex-showroom).

First unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, the Hyundai Tucson is now primed and ready for an official launch in India on 14 July. As is tradition dictated by the coronavirus pandemic, it will be a virtual launch on five of Hyundai’s digital platforms – the website, YouTube channel, and official social handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Hyundai virtual conference called ‘The Next Dimension’ will be held on 14 July at 12.00. The expected price tag on the Hyundai Tucson facelift will likely start from Rs 18.5 lakh, going up to Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Hyundai Tucson facelift will bring subtle changes to the cosmetics, but the biggest upgrade will be the addition of Hyundai’s BlueLink Internet connectivity technology. Like the new Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Venue, Tucson will offer a wide range of remote features. These would include Remote Engine Start/Stop, Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn Honk & Light, Remote Vehicle Status, Find My Car Location, and Share My Car (App Sharing), etc.

BlueLink location-based and alert services could include Destination Send to Car (by Call Center), Real-Time Traffic Information, Share destination (from a device), Real-Time Vehicle Tracking (from App), Share Live Vehicle Location using APP, Geo-fence (Out-of-Area) Alert, Speed Alert, Idle Alert, and loads more.

The Tucson facelift would also likely feature voice-based functions with a wake word – Hello Bluelink – for features like voice assist dialing, radio & media control, navigation, cricket score, weather, public holiday information and others.

The new Hyundai Tucson will offer options of petrol and diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmissions. Engine options will include a 2.0-litre diesel unit with 182 hp and 400 Nm paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. The petrol variant will make 150 hp and 190 Nm paired with a six-speed manual transmission, while details on the automatic are yet to be revealed.

