Hyundai total sales up 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

Hyundai Motor India has recorded 58,201 units total sales in April 2023 up 3.5 percent from April 2022 when the company dispatched 56,201 units.

The carmaker’s domestic wholesale sales rose by 13 percent in April 2023 to 49,701 units in the same period last year. At the same time exports from Hyundai India declined to 8,500 units in April 2023 from 12,200 units in April 2022.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to register healthy double-digit growth in the domestic market in the month of April. This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Hyundai Verna that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version”.

Hyundai is preparing for the launch of its new offering, the Exter SUV.