Hyundai tops chart of car exporters from India in FY21

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korean-based Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), on Friday claimed that it had exported 1,04, 342 units of passenger vehicles from India between April 2020 and March 2021, continuing its journey as the Number One automobile brand to export from the country.

Hyundai also became the leading exporter of SUVs, with over 2 lakh units of Creta and Venue having shipped to overseas markets, including Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal and Chile. Further, the new i20 that has been well accepted in India and around the global, is being exported to all key markets across Africa and Latin America region, HMIL said.

SS Kim, MD & CEO of HMIL, said, “Despite numerous challenges emerging out of the global pandemic, uncertainty in various markets, restriction on imports and disruption in supply-chain, HMIL has continued to drive operational excellence to ensure customer satisfaction. An export of 1, 04 342 units in FY 20-21 stands testament to our indomitable spirit. It is a moment of great pride for Hyundai as we step forward in the journey of making world class quality cars from India. Our smart manufacturing processes have led us to maintain our leadership position in passenger vehicle exports and strengthened our commitment to Make in India for the World.”

HMIL also commenced car exports to Nepal through railways from Walajabad Railway Hub near Irungattukkottai near Chennai.

As the country’s largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai also surpassed the 30- lakh vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting to 88 countries. Hyundai India had recorded multiple export milestones over the years -5 lakh exports in March 2008, 10 lakh exports in February 2010, 20 lakh exports in March 2014 and 30 lakh exports in January 2020 – the company said.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data, Maruti Suzuki India came second with exports of 94,938 passenger vehicles, followed by Ford India Motors with 46,064 units and KIA Motors, which exported 40,440 units of vehicles in FY21. Nissan Motors with 32,390 units, Volkswagen India with 31,089 units and General Motors India with 28,619 units followed the top exporters, in the chart.

The Siam data, however, showed that as compared to FY20 figures, the FY21 exports have declined for almost all the car manufacturers except for KIA Motors, which recorded 88.43% growth. Hyundai’s exports have dropped by 38.57%, Maruti Suzuki’s by 5.34%, Ford India’s by 64.96%, Nissan India’s by 59.25%, Volkswagen India’s by 44.10% and General Motors India’s by 47.84%. The cumulative exports of passenger vehicles stood at 4.1 lakh units in FY21 as compared to 6.6 lakh units a year ago, falling by 38.92%, according to Siam.

CARE Ratings, in a note, said exports suffered due to closure of international borders and many nations restricting their imports to essential items.

