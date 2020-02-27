Hyundai to set up new hydrogen fuel-cell system manufacturing plant in South Korea or overseas

The factory will be capable of producing more than 100,000 fuel cell systems, which include the fuel-cell stack and power control unit, annually from around 2024, Jeon Soon-il, a Hyundai Motor Group executive in its fuel cell division, said at a conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

By:Published: February 27, 2020 11:11:58 AM

Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliates are ready to decide the location of a new hydrogen fuel-cell system factory this year, which could be in South Korea or overseas, an executive said on Wednesday. The factory will be capable of producing more than 100,000 fuel cell systems, which include the fuel-cell stack and power control unit, annually from around 2024, Jeon Soon-il, a Hyundai Motor Group executive in its fuel cell division, said at a conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

He declined to name which countries had been shortlisted. A new factory in Chungju, South Korea, capable of making 40,000 systems a year, will be ready by the end of June, some two and a half years ahead of schedule, Jeon said.

Hyundai’s current fuel-cell system production capacity is about 12,000 annually, Jeon said. A spokesman for Hyundai Mobis, the unit of Hyundai Motor Group that makes fuel-cell systems, declined to comment about any plans for new hydrogen fuel-cell systems production but confirmed that the group is considering a new eco-friendly auto parts factory, with details not yet decided.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

Audi A8L Review | Worthy S-Class, 7 Series rival?

Audi A8L Review | Worthy S-Class, 7 Series rival?

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at Rs 7.68 lakh: Turbo petrol hot hatch in budget!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at Rs 7.68 lakh: Turbo petrol hot hatch in budget!

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!