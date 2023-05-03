Hyundai to launch Creta N Line next year in India

Hyundai is gearing up to unleash the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq rival, the Creta N Line, which could get the 157bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelift version of the Creta in the first quarter of 2024. Based on reports, along with the updated version of the mid-size SUV, Hyundai will also offer its N Line avatar for enthusiasts. The SUV will be the third N Line product available in India after the Venue N Line and the i20 N Line. Currently, the Creta N Line is available in the South American market.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Design

The Creta N Line will showcase tweaked muscular exteriors, but the first thing that will grab your attention is the new front grille pattern replacing the horizontal slats. The front grille sports dark metal studs with N Line badge, a new aggressively designed front bumper and blacked out faux bash plate.

The Creta N Line has an imposing road presence thanks to the enhanced wheel arches, bold character lines on the side panels and a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Hyundai has updated the rear bumper with an all-black honeycomb grille with chrome streaks on the upper part. It also sports metal finish dual exhaust pipes.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Interior

The Creta N Line gets an all-black cabin with red switching on the seat covers, headrests, steering wheel and gear stick. The transmission handle also sports red inserts. Based on the Creta N Line available in Brazil, the Indian version is also expected to come equipped with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with functions like an autonomous braking system, lane departure warning system and lane keep assist, etc. The 7-inch instrument cluster also comes with a driver fatigue detector and the cabin gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system. It also has safety features like six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and traction control and a tyre pressure monitor system. The Creta N Line continues to offer connected car technology.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Engines

Currently, the Creta is available in two powertrains, the 113bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel with 114bhp of output. The petrol is available in both 6-speed manual transmission and CVT while the diesel comes with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Due to new BS6 Phase 2 emissions, Hyundai has dropped the 1.4-litre turbo engine, and the Creta N Line is expected to get the 157.5bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol powertrain with 253Nm of torque, the same available in both the Alcazar and the new Verna. It will offer multiple transmissions like the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.