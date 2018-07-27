Hyundai to launch 8 new cars/SUVs in India by 2020: Made in India electric SUV by 2019

South Korean automaker Hyundai is celebrating its 20 years in India and the company has made some important announcements at the launch. First and foremost, Hyundai India will launch 8 new cars in the country by the year 2020. Out of these, while two cars will help Hyundai enter two new segments, five will be full-model changes. These upcoming eight models also include a new subcompact and an electric SUV. At the Hyundai India 20 years celebration event, the company also announced that its Sriperumbudur production facility is future ready in order to meet the upcoming safety and emission norms. While the new safety norms will come into effect starting April 2019, the new emission standards will come into play from April 2020.

All thanks to this facility, the company achieved the milestone of reaching 8 million units fastest in India in a span of 19 years and 9 months. The said Hyundai production facility is currently running at almost 100 percent capacity and is spread across an area of 535 acres. The plant is equipped with over 590 Generation 4 robots. The company states that the current production capacity of 7.13 lakh units will be enhanced to 7.5 lakh units in the year 2019 without any future investment.

Watch our Hyundai Verna vs Toyota Yaris vs Honda City comparison review video here:

Hyundai started its journey in India with the Santro that was launched back in the year 1998. After 20 years, the company is all set to launch the all-new hatchback that was rumoured to come as the new Santro. However, the name of the car is not confirmed as Hyundai will start a new digital campaign starting 16th August under which it will call for entries from the Twitterati and users from other social media platforms to decide what the new car should be called.

The new Hyundai hatchback is codenamed as AH2 and it will replace the Eon in the company's product portfolio. The new model will primarily challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R that is also due for an update. The latter will hopefully make its way to the market sometime early next year. The all-new Hyundai hatchback is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the new Hyundai AH2 expected soon, so stay tuned!