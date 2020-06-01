Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to appear on the big screen with the upcoming Spiderman films in 2021 and 2022, among other movies with their latest concepts, models and technologies as they partner up with Sony Pictures for a multi-picture deal. Hyundai in return will provide Sony and its films marketing support as a part of the deal.

By:Published: June 1, 2020 7:07:18 PM

Five upcoming movies including Unchartered (2021), Spider-Man: Far From Home (November 2021); and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (October 2022) among others are said to feature vehicles and technologies from Hyundai Motor. The Korean automaker has announced its partnership with Sony Pictures in a multi-picture deal. As a part of the new deal, Hyundai Motor will offer substantial marketing support, while also collaborating on a wide range of ancillary content in which Hyundai’s new models and technologies will be used. While Hyundai will support Sony Pictures for marketing purposes, while Sony will use vehicular concepts and other infrastructure from Hyundai. Both will work towards movies, virtual reality, and gaming experiences along with events and other opportunities.

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor, Wonhong Cho said that the strategic partnership with Sony Pictures will allow customers to understand and experience the brand’s human-centred future mobility vision through innovative vehicles and technologies. Cho added that Hyundai will offer various ways to inspire customers and movie fans around the globe.

EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Jeffrey Godsick said that the deal embodies the true definition of the word partnership. He added; “The deal has many layers, including substantial marketing support, but its real potential and impact come from groundbreaking content that we will develop together.”

Hyundai Motor had showcased its vision concepts in Las Vegas this year at the 2020 CES. The company showcased its vision for urban mobility with the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) concept that uses airspace that would help reduce travel time, Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) that is an Eco-friendly urban mobility vehicle that can be customised to meet diverse lifestyles and the HUB, a space for mobility transfer and community activities. While there were a few vehicles mentioned in tandem by Hyundai and Sony, we do not know how the technologies or vehicles will be portrayed in the upcoming films which the two parties have agreed to. So I guess we will also have to wait and watch the next Spiderman movies to find out what Hyundai has in store for us.

