Hyundai teases mystery car: Set to be unveiled at Frankfurt this year

Hyundai is going to unveil a brand new product at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year. The company has dropped in a teaser image of the same stating that this product will 'invite the customers to "go big". The said image showcases the rear fascia of the vehicle, particularly the C-pillar area. This all-new product will be added to the company's European model line-up. Hyundai says that this new vehicle is going to offer a new exterior and interior design. The statement from the company further adds that this vehicle is also going to come with new connectivity and safety features.

Going by the teaser image, it seems that the said vehicle is going to be a compact one. It is going to get a floating roof design along with wraparound tail-lamps. It seems to possess a slightly curvaceous design. The product could be the next-generation iteration of the i20 premium hatchback. The same has been spotted testing several times on the European as well as Indian soil. If not it, it could be a new compact SUV/crossover, a European counterpart of the Venue SUV. Hyundai says that it is going to release more information about this vehicle in the coming weeks.

Back at home, Hyundai has recently launched the electric derivative of the Kona crossover at a price of Rs 25.30 lakh. What essentially is India's first all-electric SUV, comes with a 39.2 kWh battery pack which, according to ARAI, will give a range of 452 km on a single charge. When plugged into a 50 kW DC fast charger, the Kona will juice up its batteries in a matter of 57 minutes to 80 per cent. When plugged into a 7.2 kW AC wall box charger, the Kona can be juiced up to its full battery capacity in 6.30 hours. With a standard home charger, it will take the Kona 19 hours to charge to its full capacity.