The new Hyundai Tucson has received 5,000 bookings to date and the company aims at selling 5,000 units per year. The waiting period for the new Tucson stands at 8-10 months.

After a wait that seemed like an eternity, Hyundai has announced prices for its new premium SUV, the Tucson. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is priced at Rs 27.70 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) and is available with a petrol and diesel engine.

The new Hyundai Tucson will be the carmaker’s flagship ICE offering in India and the carmaker is aiming to sell 5,000 units per year. Last month, Hyundai sold 170 units of Tucson, while its closest competitors, the Jeep Compass and the Citroen C5 Aircross sold 710 units and 25 units respectively. To achieve the target numbers, Hyundai needs to sell an average of 417 units per month. To date, the South Korean carmaker has received 5,000 bookings for the new Tucson.

The Tucson does have an advantage over its competitors though, as it is the longest in the segment, translating to a better interior room and the option of petrol and diesel engines, the latter being the most powerful in the segment could be its strong point.

Also, features such as ADAS, 6 airbags, ventilated seats, sunroof, wireless charging, dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and other for the instrument cluster), and over 60 connected car features could help Hyundai achieve sales numbers.

One thing that could help Hyundai is the waiting period. Currently, Hyundai claims a waiting period of 8-10 months for the new Tucson, which seems like another eternity, however, when compared to Mahindra’s 20+ month waiting period for the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N, this could work out positively for a Hyundai.