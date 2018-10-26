Hyundai takes top spot for after-sales customer satisfaction in 2018 J.D. Power study

Hyundai has been named the top car manufacturer in India in terms of after-sales customer satisfaction in J.D. Power 2018 India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study released recently. The study also revealed that the automotive industry is experiencing an influx of younger customers with 28% of the ones visiting dealerships for service being 30 years old or under. It added that younger customers showed higher expectations from the service of their cars compared to older customers.

India’s population is expected to be among the youngest in the world by 2020. This shift in demographics will likely further attract more customers in this age group to dealerships, so it is imperative to understand the needs of this set of customers in terms of convenience, speed and transparency, Kaustav Roy, Regional Director at J.D. Power, said.

Dealers will then be in a better position to meet the expectations of this demographic by providing a superior service experience and, in turn, enhancing customer loyalty, he added.

The key aspects of service processes include overall performance through a multi-point inspection around the vehicle, responding to all customer requests; review and explain the work pre- and post-service; and regular vehicle status updates. Satisfaction with the entire service process is lower among these younger customers than among those who are older than 30 years (825 vs. 848, respectively, on a 1,000-point scale).

The study also found that the propensity to go back or recommend the dealer for post-warranty service is lower among younger customers than among those who are older - 45% of younger customers say they “definitely will” recommend their dealer and return for post-warranty service, compared with 55% of older customers who say the same.

Study Rankings

Hyundai ranks highest in after-sales customer satisfaction, with a score of 912. Tata ranks second with a score of 874. The 2018 India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study is based on responses from 9,045 new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between March 2015 and August 2017. The study was fielded from March through August 2018.

Now in its 22nd year, the study measures new-vehicle owner satisfaction with the after-sales service process by examining dealership performance in five factors (listed in order of importance): service quality (30%); service initiation (18%); service facility (18%); service advisor (17%); and vehicle pick-up (17%). This study examines service satisfaction in the mass market segment.