Hyundai Styx to break cover at New York Show in April: Will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300

Subcompact SUV segment is the talk of the town these days, and if there is one car manufacturer who’s certainly riding the bigger waves in the subcompact SUV sea then it has to be none other than Hyundai. The Korean automaker’s success story with Creta is nothing new and now the company is planning to repeat the same with the new Styx subcompact SUV which will make its official global appearance at the New York International Auto Show on 17th of April this year.

The car came into existence as QXI (codename) and was previously showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi. Since then, it has been caught testing in India and overseas a number of times, revealing more details every time it came out in the sunlight. As per the available reports, the car will be officially christened as Styx for the International market but it may also carry a different name badge in some select countries. Its positioning between the Creta and Kona will also vary depending upon the region.

What to expect from Hyundai Styx?

The car will be featured in a multiple engine options including a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel unit while the transmission type will vary from market to market. In India, the car is expected to arrive with an AMT gearbox, while in the US market it will feature a torque-converter automatic gearbox.

In terms of feature and equipment, the car is expected to be loaded with bits like reverse camera sensors, ABS, multiple airbags, sunroof, autonomous braking, a large touchscreen infotainment system and much more. Features such as stability control, active cruise control, hill descent assistance or ESC might be offered as an option in the top spec trims.

Also read: Lamborghini Huracán EVO unveiled!

The new Hyundai Styx will compete with the likes of cars such as Ford Ecosport, Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV 300. Some reports also say that the company might also bring an electric version of the Styx by the year 2020.

When will it launch in India?

Bookings in the Indian market will commence from as soon as late April this year (soon after its official global debut at the New York International Auto Show).

Source: Auto.ndtv.com