Hyundai starts bookings for Alcazar

Hyundai is about to enter the three-row SUV segment with their upcoming product, Alcazar. The company has started taking bookings for the vehicle through online and offline channels.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday commenced bookings for its upcoming six- and seven-seater premium SUV – Alcazar. The company is accepting bookings at Hyundai dealerships and on its online car buying platform for Rs 25, 000.

Tarun Garg- director (sales, marketing & services) HMIL, said, “Hyundai has had a remarkable 25-year journey of excellence in India. Over the years, we have captivated the dreams and aspirations of customers with benchmark products that elevate customer experiences, thereby also amplifying customer love especially for Hyundai SUVs. Our customers choose to live the Hyundai SUV life with brands such as Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric, resulting in Hyundai becoming the highest-selling SUV manufacturer in India, in 2020.”

Customers can choose from four powertrains that include 2.0-litre petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. With drive mode select and traction control modes, Alcazar has been tested on 15 drive tracks for various road driving conditions, and has undergone a full course of durability testing conducted with GVW condition across hilly terrains, rural and highway roads in hot and dry conditions, HMIL said in a statement.

