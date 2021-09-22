Hyundai Stargazer MPV spied again, reveals silhouette this time

Hyundai Stargazer is spotted again on test with heavy camo, but manages to shed a little about its silhouette this time. In the Indian market, Stargazer will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

By:Updated: Sep 22, 2021 11:07 AM
Hyundai Stargazer Spied

 

Hyundai is developing a mid-size MPV to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the Indian market. The MPV is rumoured to be christened as ‘Stargazer’. Well, the name seems interesting, and the upcoming MPV is developed specifically for the emerging markets, namely Russia, India, Indonesia and the likes. The all-new MPV from the South-Korean carmaker has been spotted on test multiple times while it draped heavy camouflage. However, it only gave a glimpse from certain angles. This time around, new spy images of the MPV manage to share its silhouette, and it is very much MPV-ish.

The forward-set cabin makes way for a much rakish bonnet and a roofline that doesn’t slope at all. The A-pillar sits right over the front wheel. Therefore, giving a hint of a spacious interior. Moreover, the Hyundai MPV gets square-ish wheel arches with negatively offset flares, as seen on the Creta. The glass area appears to be humongous here, and the Stargazer gets quarter glass at both ends of the DLO. Also, the wheelbase seems pretty long. While the front overhang is short, the rear one is comparatively longer.

Hyundai Stargazer Spied side view

Talking of design highlights, the Stargazer in these spy images can be seen with i20-like ORVMs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and vertically split headlamps on the front. Internally code-named as KS, the Stargazer uses a modified variant of the Creta’s platform. Thus, expect the Hyundai MPV to come with similar engine and transmission options. The list will include the 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. Sadly, Hyundai might omit out the 1.4L turbocharged petrol unit from the list this time. Both automatic and manual transmission choices will be a part of the package.

The Stargazer is assumed to go on sale in the Indian market by sometime next year. Although, the brand has been tight-lipped about its arrival in the country. The brand’s sister company – Kia, however, has confirmed the arrival of its Kia KY (code-name) MPV in India by early next year. It will be based on the same architecture as the Hyundai Stargazer. Kia will sell it in the Indian market alongside Hyundai’s derivative, as is the case with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained

Tata Punch Interior image officially revealed: What to expect

Tata Punch Interior image officially revealed: What to expect

Mahindra Bolero Neo receives its first price hike: New vs Old Price List

Mahindra Bolero Neo receives its first price hike: New vs Old Price List

2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda's compact SUV for India?

2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda's compact SUV for India?

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience