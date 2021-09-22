Hyundai Stargazer MPV spied again, reveals silhouette this time

Hyundai Stargazer is spotted again on test with heavy camo, but manages to shed a little about its silhouette this time. In the Indian market, Stargazer will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Hyundai is developing a mid-size MPV to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the Indian market. The MPV is rumoured to be christened as ‘Stargazer’. Well, the name seems interesting, and the upcoming MPV is developed specifically for the emerging markets, namely Russia, India, Indonesia and the likes. The all-new MPV from the South-Korean carmaker has been spotted on test multiple times while it draped heavy camouflage. However, it only gave a glimpse from certain angles. This time around, new spy images of the MPV manage to share its silhouette, and it is very much MPV-ish.

The forward-set cabin makes way for a much rakish bonnet and a roofline that doesn’t slope at all. The A-pillar sits right over the front wheel. Therefore, giving a hint of a spacious interior. Moreover, the Hyundai MPV gets square-ish wheel arches with negatively offset flares, as seen on the Creta. The glass area appears to be humongous here, and the Stargazer gets quarter glass at both ends of the DLO. Also, the wheelbase seems pretty long. While the front overhang is short, the rear one is comparatively longer.

Talking of design highlights, the Stargazer in these spy images can be seen with i20-like ORVMs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and vertically split headlamps on the front. Internally code-named as KS, the Stargazer uses a modified variant of the Creta’s platform. Thus, expect the Hyundai MPV to come with similar engine and transmission options. The list will include the 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. Sadly, Hyundai might omit out the 1.4L turbocharged petrol unit from the list this time. Both automatic and manual transmission choices will be a part of the package.

The Stargazer is assumed to go on sale in the Indian market by sometime next year. Although, the brand has been tight-lipped about its arrival in the country. The brand’s sister company – Kia, however, has confirmed the arrival of its Kia KY (code-name) MPV in India by early next year. It will be based on the same architecture as the Hyundai Stargazer. Kia will sell it in the Indian market alongside Hyundai’s derivative, as is the case with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.