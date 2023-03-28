Hyundai Sonata facelift revealed – All you need to know

2023 Hyundai Sonata revealed ahead of its global debut later this month at the Seoul Mobility Show. Here’s what we know about the new Hyundai Sonata so far.

Days after launching the updated Hyundai Verna in India, the South Korean carmaker unveiled the Hyundai Sonata facelift for the global markets. Similar to the new Verna, the 2023 Hyundai Sonata has received a major update in terms of design and interior features.

As a quick reminder, the Hyundai Sonata was launched in India in 2001 to rival the Honda Accord. Later, the Sonata sedan received a facelift in 2005, followed by another update in 2009, before it was eventually discontinued in India in 2015. The new 2023 Hyundai Sonata, however, will make its global debut on March 30, at the Seoul Mobility Show.

2023 Hyundai Sonata design

The biggest update is the design of the new Sonata sedan. Similar to the recently-launched Hyundai Verna, the new Sonata features an LED bar that stretches across the bonnet, a split headlamp design, and angular extensions on the front grille, giving the new Sonata a sporty overall design.

The same design theme continues towards the rear with a light bar connecting the two tail lamps, effectively forming an ‘H’ shape. The integrated boot lid spoiler and quad exhaust tips add to the sportiness of the vehicle.

2023 Hyundai Sonata interior and features

Inside, the new Hyundai Sonata gets updates as well, with the whole console being more driver-centric, along with a large 12.3-inch infotainment system, and a digital cockpit. The Sonata also gets touch controls to operate the air conditioning system and a three-spoke steering wheel similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

New Sonata engine specifications

Hyundai has not revealed the engine specifications of the 2023 Sonata, however, the outgoing model had multiple powertrain options, including a hybrid motor. The N-Line had a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an 8-speed DCT that made 286bhp and 422Nm of torque.

Based on the previous-gen engine options, it is safe to assume the same powertrains will be carried over, albeit with minor tweaks to meet new global emission norms.

2023 Hyundai Sonata India launch

With Hyundai launching updated and new models such as the Tucson, Ioniq 5, and Verna, one can assume the Sonata making a re-entry to India. However, the primary reason for Hyundai to discontinue the SOnata in India in the first place was owing to the decline in sales in the segment, which consisted of the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

Given that Honda has pulled the chord on the Accord and the Camry is the sole offering in this segment, Hyundai might not consider bringing the Sonata to India.