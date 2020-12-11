Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

The exercise begins from December 14 and will go on till December 23, 2020. More than 1288 authorised Hyundai service centres are participating in this campaign.

December 11, 2020

Hyundai India has announced a Smart Care car clinic for its customers. This is applicable pan-India. The exercise begins from December 14 and will go on till December 23, 2020. More than 1288 authorised Hyundai service centres are participating in this campaign. There are discounts on labour, parts as well as accessories for customers during this period. One needs to pre-book an appointment which they can do by either calling the reception desk or through the Hyundai app. Other benefits to customers include a free one year extended warranty (applicable for only 200 customers through a lucky draw), complimentary Amazon vouchers or fuel coupons worth Rs 2,000 (for 1,000 customers) and others. Every car coming in for a service is entitled to a complimentary free top wash. On mechanical parts, customers will be getting 10 per cent discount. On labour for the same, customers will be getting 20 per cent discount.

At the same time, on all value-added services customers will get 20 per cent discount. On purchase of a new Hyundai car, there are benefits worth Rs 70,000. A complimentary 50 point car checkup will also be done for all the vehicles coming in. Customers can also opt for pick and drop of their vehicle., subject to driver availability at the dealerships. Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing at Hyundai India said that the brand is a customer-centric one. Due to this, the company has been bringing in innovation as well as enhanced experience for customers. Customers will be delighted with the new bundle of offers for service with Hyundai.

Hyundai is ready with its new set of launches for 2021. The brand will likely have another electric car in the offing. There could also be the refreshed Kona electric, Elantra facelift as well as the all-new Tucson. Amongst smaller cars, we could see a Santro facelift as well. Hyundai’s MPV plans could also bear fruition next year.

 

 

 

 

