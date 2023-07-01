Hyundai sells over 50,000 units in June 2023: Exter SUV launch soon

Hyundai Car Sales June 2023: Hyundai sold 50,001 units last month, recording a YoY growth of 2.04 percent. The Creta, Venue and Grand i10 Nios continue to boost the company’s sales.

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the sales figures for the month of June 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker managed to sell 50,001 units last month, recording a mere 2.04 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 49,001 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai June 2023 Car Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period June’23 June’22 YoY Growth May’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 50,001 49,001 2.04% 48,601 2.88% Exports 15,600 13,350 16.85% 11,000 41.81%

Hyundai sold 50,001 cars in India in June 2023, recording a 2.04 percent YoY and 2.88 percent MoM growth in sales. In June 2022, its domestic sales stood at 49,001 units while in May this year, the company sold 48,601 units. Talking about exports, Hyundai exported 15,600 units last month which is almost 42 percent higher than the 11,000 units exported in May this year.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the June 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that HMI has achieved a domestic sales volume of 50,000 plus units in the month of June’23. The growing excitement amongst our valued customers for our upcoming SUV Hyundai EXTER is truly exhilarating and we look forward to introducing this benchmark SUV in India soon.”

Hyundai Exter micro SUV: Launch soon

The all-new Hyundai Exter micro SUV will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. It will be the company’s most affordable SUV and directly rival the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, etc. Powering the Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It will get a bi-fuel CNG option too.

