Hyundai sells 48,601 units in May 2023, registers 14% YoY growth

Hyundai’s new launches and model updates have helped the carmaker register a YoY growth of 14 percent in May 2023.

Hyundai India has registered Domestic sales volume of 48,601 units and export sales volume of 11,000 units, with cumulative sales of 59,601 units for the month of May 2023.

Commenting on the May 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are glad to announce a healthy double-digit sales growth for the month of May 2023 fuelled by our blockbuster SUVs, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue.”

He added, “The recently launched all-new Hyundai Verna again clocked strong numbers, while Hyundai Exter, our soon-to-be-launched SUV, continues to ramp up excitement amongst customers in the SUV space.”

HMIL Sales May-23 May-22 Growth Domestic 48,601 42,293 14.91 % Exports 11,000 8,970 22.63 % Cumulative 59.601 51,263 16.26 %

Hyundai new launches

Hyundai’s new launches such as the 2023 Verna and the updated Alcazar have rekindled the market, while the Hyundai Creta remains the best-selling product for the carmaker, followed by the Hyundai venue.

The carmaker’s upcoming launch, the Exter, based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, will be Hyundai’s entry-level SUV offering while it will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Nios. The Hyundai Exter will also be available in CNG variants.

The new Hyundai Verna, available with a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine and a turbocharged, 158bhp 1.5-litre unit competes with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Honda City in India.