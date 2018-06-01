Hyundai sells 45,000 cars in India in May 2018: New Creta, Grand i10 among top selling cars in India

India's second largest car maker Hyundai Motor India has reported a domestic sales of 45,008 units in India growing by 7.14%. The company launched the new 2018 Hyundai Creta last month and continuous demand of Hyundai Grand i10 and Hyundai i20 has helped the company to further grow in India.

Commenting on the sales Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMIL said, “Hyundai with a volume of 45000 units had a growth of 7%, maintaining strong momentum with Power Brands - CRETA, ELITE i20, Grand i10 and The Next Gen VERNA showcasing our strong performance month on month and year on year with a strong promise of growth.”

The company launched the new Hyundai Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV now features some subtle exterior and interior changes and also gets many premium and first-time features in this segment. The 2018 Hyundai Creta gets new projector headlamps along with new LED positioning lamps and DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The front and rear bumpers have also been revised and the compact SUV now runs on new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

For the first time, the Hyundai Creta has been offered with an electric sunroof. The top end variants of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta have been offered with a wireless phone charger and a smart key band. The 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets a new 17.77 cm AVN touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link

Hyundai also exported 11,008 units from its plant in Chennai and its exports grew by 33% over the same month last year. Overall Hyundai Motor India sold 56,016 units at a growth rate of 11.44% in May 2018.