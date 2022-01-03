Hyundai sells 2.5 lakh+ SUVs in 2021: Retains crown of India’s no.1 SUV brand

Hyundai Motor India has sold more than 2.5 lakh SUVs in the country in 2021. Moreover, the company has managed to retain its crown of India’s no.1 SUV brand for two years in a row.

Hyundai Motor India has today announced that the company has retained its market leadership position as India’s no.1 SUV brand in CY 2021. It is worth mentioning that with this landmark achievement, Hyundai continues to remain India’s best-selling SUV brand for two years in a row. The company’s best-selling SUV, Creta, sustained its leadership position as India’s no.1 selling SUV, recording a sale of 1,25,437 units last year.

Furthermore, since its launch in March 2020, more than 2.15 lakh units of the second-gen Creta have been sold in India. The Hyundai Creta was first launched in India in the year 2015 and since then, it has become a household name with sales of over 6 lakh units in the domestic market. Hyundai has also shared some insights about its SUV sales in the country. According to the company, Hyundai has sold over 8.34 lakh SUVs in India in the last five years.

With customers in India showcasing a strong affinity for SUVs, Hyundai has been scripting the adoption of the SUV trend. More than 2.60 lakh units of the Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV have been sold in India since its launch in May 2019. In fact, in 2021 alone, Hyundai Venue recorded a sale of over 1.08 lakh units. Hyundai launched the Alcazar three-row SUV in June 2021 and it has also been well received by customers, recording a sale of over 17,700 units.

Commenting on the SUV leadership position, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our passion and commitment to deliver the most exclusive products for customers has led to Hyundai becoming India’s most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. With the addition of ALCAZAR to our line-up, Hyundai now has five stellar brands across a spectrum of diverse choices for customer delight.”

He further added, “Our most loved brands CRETA and VENUE have continued to delight new age customers, offering them experiences that go beyond the realms of mobility and translate into lifetime memories. In 2021 we sold 2 52 586 SUV units in India, that is a testament to Hyundai’s strong legacy and DNA in the SUV space. Going forward, we will continue to deliver exciting new products with focus on Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.