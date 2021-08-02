Hyundai sees 46% growth in July 2021 sales: SUVs dominate domestic sales

The company has seen overall positive growth in domestic as well as export sales figures while the Alcazar has already become a prominent player within the first month of its launch.

The month of July has been a positive one for the auto industry, especially for Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which sold 60,249 units. The figure includes domestic sales as well as export numbers and is an increase of 45.9 per cent compared to the previous month.

If we take a look at just the domestic market, Hyundai managed to sell an impressive 48,042 vehicles. This is an increase of 25.8 per cent when compared to the domestic sales figures of June. The steady rise in the popularity of SUVs and Hyundai’s growing presence in the segment has led to the company being able to sell 24,320 SUVs in the country within the month of July. This means that more than half of Hyundai’s domestic sales came from SUVs.

The most recent launch from the South Korean carmaker was the Alcazar which is a three-row SUV and comes in both 6 and 7 seater configurations. Hyundai has already had a prominent player in the Indian SUV market, Creta which has topped the sales charts time and time again. Apart from these two, the company also sells other SUVs like the Venue, Tucson and Kona EV. As you can see in the table, the Creta maintains its position as the best-selling SUV from the company while the Venue comes in second place. Despite being launched just about a month ago, the Alcazar has managed to rake in a sales figure of 3,001. Hyundai also sells a host of other hatchbacks and sedans like the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Verna and Elantra.

Export figures have seen a sharp rise as well. While the company exported 3,100 vehicles in the month of June, the figure increased by almost four times in the month of July, bringing it up to 12,207.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting on the July 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, ‘Hyundai registered domestic sales of 48 042 units in July backed by strong performance of our newly launched 6- and 7-seater SUV, “The Hyundai ALCAZAR” and our other segment defining products like CRETA, i20 and VENUE. A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the Passenger Vehicle Industry with the stabilization of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility.’

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.