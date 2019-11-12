Big News! Hyundai’s all-new Aura sedan that could replace the Xcent

Hyundai has announced that is working on an all-new sedan and it will be called the Hyundai Aura. While details of the model are currently sparse, it is likely that the Aura will be based on the all-new Grand i10 Nios as slightly more premium replacement for the Xcent sub-4 metre sedan and will sit below the Verna.

Hyundai states that the Aura will “blend modernism with comfort, safety, style and technology with convenience and portrays a confident, stylish, yet caring and protective individual’s personality”.

If the name Aura is confirmed to be the replacement for the Xcent, then it is likely that it would be based on the same platform and equipped with similar features and engines. The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.2-litre diesel engine which is currently sold in BS4 guise. While as standard, both engines will come with a 5-speed manual transmission, an option of a 5-speed AMT is offered on both. It is likely that the same engines will do duty on the Aura once it is introduced.

Some spy-shots floating around the internet suggest that the Aura will feature an identical interior design as the one found in the new Grand i10 Nios. This will enable the Aura to come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, and a dual-tone interior. Whether the Aura will come with Hyundai’s Blue Link connected features like the Venue is yet to be confirmed. However, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be offered with the Aura.

As standard, the safety equipment on the Hyundai Aura will comply with all the necessary requirements as mandated by the government of India. Meaning that airbags, ABS with EBD, over-speed warning, seatbelt reminder for front occupants, rear parking sensors will be standard. However, as the Nios also comes with a rear parking camera and dual airbags, they may also be offered with the Aura.

On the exterior, the Aura will most likely resemble the Grand i10 Nios with identical styling cues at the front, however, the rear would be redesigned to offer the look of three-box sedan design with a boot. In profile, the Aura will feature larger and newly designed alloy wheels.

The Aura will rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze, VW Ameo and the Tata Tigor. Hyundai is expected to unveil the all-new Aura sedan soon, however, we expect the Aura to be officially launched at the 2020 Auto Expo.