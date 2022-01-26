Hyundai says Creta most exported SUV from India in 2021

Hyundai Creta has emerged as the most exported SUV in India in 2021. The South Korean carmaker has exported 32,799 units of the Creta SUV in the calendar year 2021.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has exported 32,799 units of the Creta SUV in the calendar year 2021, making it the most exported SUV in India, with a growth of 26.17% year-on-year. Hyundai had exported 25,995 units of Creta in CY2020. In a release, the car major said in total, it exported 42,238 SUVs in CY2021.

Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations and has stood the test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai’s global SUV portfolio. With Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well. The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the Creta contributing to over 93% of the total SUV exports, along with the Venue.”

Hyundai currently has a footprint in 100 plus countries across the globe (6 continents – Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa & Australia), forming an integral part of Hyundai Motor Company’s global export hub. HMIL also launched new models such as the Creta, i20, Verna and Alcazar in select global markets. Similarly, the company began shipments of the new N Line and LPG variants of existing models in key markets such as South Africa and Peru, respectively.

Kim added, “A few global markets also saw quick recovery post-Covid, generating significant pent-up demand. We thank our overseas partners along with our customers for trusting the brand Hyundai. Our aim will always be to go beyond mobility with solutions based on the pillars of intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability.”

Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in CY2021, achieving significant growth of 31.8% over CY2020 despite the constraints of the global semi-conductor crisis and intermittent lockdowns in various global markets. HMIL saw a remarkable growth of 91% in its export orders owing to the brand’s immense popularity and substantial pent-up demand. HMIL also added 4 new markets to its list of export countries – Dominica, Chad, Ghana and Laos.