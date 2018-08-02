Hyundai Santro to debut on 4th October: What makes it the biggest car launch of 2018

Hyundai Santro 2018: We had earlier reported that Hyundai’s small car that is set to fill in the space left by the Santro would be launched in early October. We can now confirm that the new Hyundai Santro, codenamed the AH2, will make its first public debut on October 4th, 2018 and will be unveiled at the Hyundai plant in Sriperumbudur outside Chennai. Hyundai’s small car is tentatively set to go on sale ahead of the festive season, later in October. However, before any of this, Hyundai say they will run a campaign through various social media platforms in order to decide on what the AH2 will be called. The campaign is likely to start on August 16th this year and will ask the general public to name the new small car.

The AH2 is set to fill in the space between the entry-level Hyundai Eon and the Hyundai Grand i10. Meaning that once launched, it will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and the Tata Tiago. When we last spoke to sources privy to the Santro’s development in Chennai, it was mentioned that the Santro would take on a more contemporary form with feature-rich interiors that would attract young small car buyers in the same way that the Santro did when it was launched. In fact, we can also confirm that the Santro will also be given an automatic gearbox at the time of the launch. This is important considering that the Tata Tiago and the Celerio already have the AMT options. An AMT instead of Hyundai’s usual go-to torque-converter gearbox will help them keep the price of automatic Santro in check. The AMT option will be offered alongside a 5-speed manual unit and both are likely to be powered by a 1.1-litre petrol motor.

In recent months, the Santro has been spotted on test multiple times sporting heavy camouflage. We will now have to wait till 4th October to see what the Santro will look like in production guise. What we do know till this point is the fact that AH2 will have some of the styling cues of the Grand i10 while retaining the Santro’s tall boy appeal. It is also likely that the Santro will carry forward Hyundai’s signature cascading grille design, paired with swept back headlamps carrying forward the present family design language.

That said, the Hyundai Santro or whatever else it might be called is undoubtedly the biggest and most anticipated car launch this year. The Maruti Suzuki Swift was another big-ticket launch but it happened in February so most of the hype was created in 2017. The Santro is also special because it brought back, the car’s name will find an instant connection with people across age brackets in some form or the other. If Hyundai can package the variants smartly and give the Santro a killer introductory price-tag, we could very well be looking at one of the highest-selling cars in India soon, which could write a new success story.