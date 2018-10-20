Hyundai Santro spotted in new Elantra Blue colour option: India launch on 23 October

The all-new Hyundai Santro is now only a couple of days from its launch in India. By far, one of the most anticipated car launches this year, Hyundai Santro is making a comeback in an all-new avatar. Due to launch on Tuesday, bookings for the new Santro have already been open at Rs 11,100. The bookings are only limited through Hyundai's online portal for the first 50,000 customers until 22nd October. When launched, the new Hyundai Santro will be positioned below the Grand i10 and would possibly replace the Eon. It competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago.

With the launch now only a couple of days from now, the 2018 Hyundai Santro units have started arriving at dealerships. While we saw the Beige colour option the day the new Santro was unveiled, now folks at Rushlane have released images of the new Santro in Blue

The 2018 Hyundai Santro will be available in a total of seven colour options - Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Imperial Beige, Typhoon Silver and Diana Green.

All-new Hyundai Santro will be available in seven colour options. (Photo: Rushlane)

The new Santro will be powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. This will be the first time while Hyundai-developed AMT will be offered as an option.

2018 Hyundai Santro will also be available with an optional factory-fitted CNG kit, which will be offered in two variants. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will come with ABS and EBD along with a driver side airbag in the base variant.

While driver-side airbag will be standard across all variants, the new top trims of the new Santro will come with dual airbags. On the inside, the new Santro will feature a seven-inch infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This will be the first hatchback in its segment to feature rear AC vents.

Besides the WagonR and Tiago, the new Santro will also take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Expect the prices of the 2018 Santro to start at about Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The full price list and other details will be out on 23rd October. Log on to Express Drives for live updates from the launch event on Tuesday.