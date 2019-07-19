Hyundai Santro price now starts at Rs 4.15 lakh with introduction of new base variant Era Exe

Hyundai has introduced a new entry-level variant for the Santro in India called the Era Exe at a price of Rs 4,14,990 (ex-showroom), which means the base price of the Santro has been bumped up by about Rs 25,000. Era Exe trim slots between the now-discontinued D-Lite and Era variants which retailed at Rs 3.9 lakh and Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The mid-spec and top-end variants remain unaffected by the price revision.

Hyundai Santro Era Executive variant will come with body-coloured bumpers, manual air-conditioning, power windows at the front - features that were earlier missing from the previous entry-level D-Lite variant. However, it does not get features like front power outlet and rear A/C vents as the Era variant did.

Hyundai Santro standard fitment includes driver-side airbag, ABS, EBD and power steering. However, it doesn't get safety features like rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder and a speed alert system, which became mandatory on all new cars produced on July 1, 2019.

The feature list on the mid-spec variants of Hyundai Santro has been tweaked slightly. The CNG and petrol-manual versions of the Magna variant now come with 2-DIN audio system and multi-function steering wheel. Safety features in the top-spec Asta are also available in the Sportz AMT variants including a rear parking camera, passenger-side airbag and front seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters.

Refreshed price list for Hyundai Santro (ex-showroom):

Era Exe Rs 414990

Magna Rs 458493

Magna (New) Rs 471990

Magna CNG Rs 524483

Magna CNG (New) Rs 537990

Magna AMT Rs 520990

Sportz Rs 501990

Sportz CNG Rs 567990

Sportz AMT Rs 559990

Asta Rs 549990

Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1L petrol engine and is also available with factory fitted CNG kits. It has a displacement of 1,086cc along with 67 Hp of power and 99Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-Speed gearbox and also gets AMT gearbox as an option. The claimed mileage of the new Santro's petrol variant is 20.3 kmpl and the CNG variant claims a mileage of 30.48 kmpl. The CNG variant of Hyundai Santro with the capacity of an equivalent of 60 L of water.