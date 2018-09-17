2018 Hyundai Santro name finally confirmed! Bookings open 10th October, launch on 28th October



It's official, the Hyundai AH2 Santro replacement will be called the Santro. The name, now back on popular demand after Hyundai “naamkaran” campaign in which it reached out to potential buyers of the small car and asked them to name it. The people have spoken, and it is a landslide victory for the Santro name that received a staggering 2,01, 568 votes out of the total of 4,00,114 votes. The second closest was i5 which only got 663 votes. In third place, it was Splash which got 443 votes and the Saneon with only 426 votes.

Hyundai has also used this occasion to announce pre-bookings for the Santro which will begin on the 10th of October 2018 and be valid all the way through to launch scheduled for 23rd October 2018. While the company has not put an amount for pre-booking we expect them to be not more than Rs 10,000 a slot. We expect that once launched the Santro which slots in between the Hyundai Eon and the Grand i10, will be priced between Rs 2.5 and 4.5 lakh.

While the company is yet to reveal final production details of the small car, we do know that it is likely to come with a 1.1-litre petrol motor, an optional CNG Kit and is also likely to be Hyundai’s first car to make it to production with an AMT automatic gearbox. One of the things that Hyundai had specified in the past is the fact that the new Santro would bring back the Santro name but in a newer more technologically advanced avatar. This means that it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect features like a rear-ac, touch-screen infotainment or even android auto/apple Carplay. The Santro once launched will take on the likes of the Tata Tiago and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The question is, whether the Santro has what it takes to be successful twice over!