Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive

Hyundai Motor India is making some changes to the offering and trim options of the third-generation Hyundai Santro. A leaked model-restructure sheet shows that the ‘Era’ trim will be removed and the base ‘Dlite’ trim will be renamed as ‘Era Executive’.

The base Era Executive variant of the Santro will now come with front power windows, air-conditioning, body coloured front bumper and dual-tone rear bumper. Additionally, the Magna manual and Magna CNG variant will now get the 2-DIN audio system with USB and Bluetooth, front speakers, a micro antenna and steering mounted audio controls.

The ‘Sportz AMT’ trim now gets a passenger airbag, seat-belt pre-tensioners for the front seats and a rear-view camera. For the standard Sportz and Sportz CNG models, the offering remains the same as before. The Magna AMT and the top of the line Asta models also see no change in their spec sheet.

The third generation Hyundai Santro was introduced in India in October 2018 and is powered by a 1,086cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine which develops 69hp at 5,500rpm and 99Nm of torque @4,500rpm. The engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard and is offered with an optional 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox with an electronically actuated clutch in comparison to the traditionally hydraulically actuated AMTs. Hyundai also offers the Santro with the CNG option which although provides better mileage, it does hamper performance. The CNG model maxes out at 59hp when switched to CNG power, and torque output also drops to 84Nm.

As per the document, prices for the Santro will also be revised, but the Hyundai website has not yet been updated. The Santro is currently listed between a price of Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 5.47 lakh for the standard petrol version. The CNG bi-fuel version of the Hyundai Santro is offered in two variants: Magna CNG which is priced at Rs 5.24 lakh and the Sportz CNG model which is priced at Rs 5.65 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

