Hyundai Santro BS6 launched: Now gets AMT in top-spec Asta trim!

Hyundai has silently introduced the BS6 compliant version of the Santro in India. The automaker has updated the price list of the entry-level hatchback on its website. Prices of the Hyundai Santro now start from Rs 4.57 lakh instead of Rs 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of BS6 compliant models of the Santro, Hyundai has now also introduced the top-spec Asta trim with an AMT gearbox. The same is priced at Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, only the Sportz and Magna trim of the Santro were available with an AMT transmission option.

With the BS6 upgrade, the Hyundai Santro continues to be powered by the same 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 68 hp of power along with 99 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. In addition to this, there is a 5-speed AMT automatic on offer as well on select variants.

The Hyundai Santro was relaunched in India after a gap of almost four years as a replacement for the i10 hatchback. With the discontinuation of the Eon, the Santro now stands as the entry-level offering from the South Korean automaker in India. It competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki WagonR and the certain variants of the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Hyundai Santro is available with a host of features. The top-spec Asta trim offers a touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Android Auto and Apple Car Play support. It comes with steering mounted audio control along with power windows on all four-doors. In sync with the safety regulations, the Santro is offered with a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, seat-belt warning for front passenger and driver, high-speed alert system along with rear parking sensors as standard. The top-spec variant comes with a rear parking camera.

Santro's arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is also available with BS6 compliant engines.