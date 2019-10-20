Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition launched: Here’s what it gets!

In lieu of the ongoing festive season, Hyundai has introduced an anniversary edition of its entry-level hatchback Santro. A video of the same, uploaded on the YouTube channel Car Duniya shows all the new bits that the car has received with this special edition iteration. The design of the Hyundai Santro anniversary edition remains the same as the standard car. However, it comes with several visual updates which give it a distinctive aura. For instance, there is a new 'Aqua Teal' colour on offer, the same as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

In addition to this, other exterior highlights of the Santro's anniversary edition includes gunmetal grey alloy wheels, body-side mouldings, chrome garnish and anniversary edition logo on the boot-lid, gloss-black roof-rails, blacked-out ORVM along with black door-handles. On the inside, the cabin now gets an all-black colour scheme instead of a dual-tone beige and black one. Furthermore, there are blue highlights around the central, side and rear air-con vents.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Santro gets the anniversary edition in its Sportz variant only. It is available with the manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Prices of the Santro anniversary edition in the Sportz manual variant is Rs 5,16,890 while the AMT version will set you back by Rs 5,74,890. These prices are close to Rs 10,000 more than what the standard Sportz MT and Sportz AMT variants cost.

The Hyundai Santro comes with a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder, petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 68 hp of power along with 99 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there is a 5-speed AMT unit on offer as well. Prices of the Hyundai Santro falls in-between Rs 4.19 lakh to Rs 5.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Credits: Car Duniya/YouTube