Hyundai Santro anniversary edition introduced: Gets extra bling!

Hyundai has introduced an anniversary edition of its entry-level hatchback Santro. The limited-edition model comes in lieu of the ongoing festive season and gets several visual updates. Though the design of the car remains the same as before, its anniversary edition gets a new colour scheme i.e. Aqua Teal, the same as you see on the Grand i10 Nios. In addition to this, this edition comes with gunmetal grey alloy wheels, body-side mouldings, chrome garnish and anniversary edition logo on the boot-lid, gloss-black roof-rails, blacked-out ORVM along with black door-handles.

Apart from all the aforementioned changes on the outside, the Hyundai Santro gets several changes inside as well. For instance, in comparison to the standard version which comes with a black and beige dual-tone colour scheme, this special edition gets an all-black cabin. The golden inserts around the central, side and rear air-con vents have been replaced by blue coloured ones. Furthermore, there is a new seat fabric on offer as well.

Santro's anniversary edition is available only in the Sports trim. However, it is available with the manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Prices for the Hyundai Santro Sports MT in its anniversary edition is slotted at Rs 5,16,890 while the AMT will set you back by Rs 5,74,890. In comparison to the standard trims, the prices of these special editions are approximately Rs 10,000 dearer than the standard trims.

Engine specifications of the Santro remain the same. It continues to be powered by the 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 68 hp of power along with 99 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there is a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer as well. Hyundai Santro's prices fall in-between Rs 4.19 lakh to Rs 5.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Renault Kwid and other entry-level offerings.