Hyundai Santro (AH2) launching in October: 1.1 litre engine, AMT gearbox and more!

The return of the Hyundai Santro albeit in spirit, if not by name, has been one of the most talked about things in the Indian automotive scenario over the last few months. The small car codenamed the AH2 is all set to go on sale ahead of the festive season in mid-October. However, before that Hyundai will begin a social media exercise in which they will ask potential buyers to pick a new name for their upcoming car. The campaign is set to start on August 16th via Hyundai social media.

The AH2 which will fit in above the entry-level Hyundai Eon and below the Hyundai Grand i10 will be a more contemporary approach to the segment in which the Santro once was. Meaning that it will be a more feature-rich end-user focused hatchback. At this point, we can also confirm that the Hyundai Santro will feature an AMT option at launch, and be powered by a 1.1-litre motor like in previous iterations of the Santro. The addition of the AMT gearbox will allow Hyundai to better cater to the increasing demand for automatic cars in urban environs, without adding a preposterous price tag to the vehicles. Additionally, we expect the Santro will also come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

While the Santro has been spotted on test multiple times over the last year, we have reason to believe that final production designs have not been approved. This means that we will probably have to wait for a while more before we see what Hyundai has in store for us in terms of finer design cues. As of now what we do know is that the AH2 will have some of the styling cues of the Grand i10 while retaining the Santro’s tall boy appeal. It is also likely that the Santro will carry forward Hyundai’s signature cascading grille design, paired with swept-back headlamps and steel wheels with silver hubcaps