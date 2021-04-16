Hyundai Santa Cruz pick-up truck unveiled: Isuzu V-cross rival’s specs, features

While many manufacturers in India did try their hands on this format, most noticeably Tata Motors with the Xenon and Mahindra with Scorpio pik-up, only Isuzu have succeeded in it.

We have always found pick-up trucks to be highly aspirational. While many manufacturers in India did try their hands on this format, most noticeably Tata Motors with the Xenon and Mahindra with Scorpio pik-up, only Isuzu have succeeded in it. Looks like there could be another competitor in this realm soon. The Hyundai Santa Cruz pick-up truck has been globally unveiled. It looks smashing than the other cars we have mentioned here. In fact it seems much like a concept car more than a production one. That grille gives it a fresh appeal and those LED DRLs as well as headlamps cut a distinct profile. Aggressive and sophisticated at the same time. This should sit well with many customers. The car is modelled on the lines of the freshly-minted Hyundai Tucson and as such borrows design cues.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For example, the Hyundai Santa Cruz has a 249mm longer wheelbase. While it may not necessarily contribute to more space in the cabin for this 5-seater, it has helped accommodate the loadbay. The car is also 315mm longer than the Tucson. There are flared wheel arches under which are nestled the 18-inch wheels. One can also opt for the 20-inchers. The rear portion of the car has become more angular as well. Everything looks sophisticated.

Powering the Santa Cruz will be petrol engines. Hyundai offers a choice of 2.5-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged engine options. The first one makes 190hp and 244Nm, paired to an eight-speed automatic. The second one produces 275hp and 420Nm. While the former gets an 8-speed torque converter like the Tucson, the latter gets a DCT. Since this is a pick-up truck, the company’s HTRAC AWD is offered.

The cabin of the car reeks quality and is a straight lift from the Tucson. This is down to even the touchscreen infotainment as well as the general layout. While the Tucson gets a button-type gear lever, the Santa Cruz has a conventional selector. The bigger question is if this car is coming to India? Unfortunately, there has been no communication on this front and this model as it is designed for the North American market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.