Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Hyundai starts the new year 2021 on a positive note. Here is the overall sales performance by the company for January 2021 along with individual sales numbers for Creta, Venue, i20 and the Grand i10 Nios.

It’s the 1st of February and apart from multiple announcements in the Union Budget 2021-22, the date is also about sales figures releases by numerous manufacturers. Hyundai Motor India has started the year 2021 on a positive note as it reports 23.8 percent sales growth last month compared to the same period last year. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 52 005 units of cars in January 2021 as against 42,002 units sold during January last year. Talking of exports, this area has been on the negative side this time around as the company registered 8,100 unit sales against 10,000 exported during the same period last year. Combining these numbers, Hyundai sold a total of 60,105 units last month compared to 52,002 units sold during the same month last year, thereby registering 15.6 percent.

Watch video | Our 2020 Hyundai i20 detailed review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The positive sales performance by Hyundai in January 2021 can be attributed to a number of models in the brand’s product portfolio that continued their positive momentum in the market. The Creta continues its reign as it found 12,284 new homes last month. In comparison, the compact SUV registered 10,592 unit sales in the preceding month i.e. December 2020. In October 2020, the company sold a total of 14,023 units of the Creta followed by 12,017 units in November 2020 on the back of the festive season during which the market showed positive signs of recovery and the same was quite needed as the industry was reeling under Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV also registered impressive sales numbers at 11,779 units in January 2021. The number is even better than the festive period (November 2020) during which the Venue reported 9,265 unit sales. Similarly, the Grand i10 Nios starts the new year well as one of India’s best-selling hatchbacks. Just like in December 2020, the Grand i10 Nios is expected to be among the top five best-selling hatchbacks in India in January 2021 as well with 10,865 units sold.

Individual model unit sales in January 2021:

Hyundai Creta – 12,284

Hyundai i20 – 8,505

Hyundai Venue– 11,779

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – 10,865

Now, talking of the most recent launch by the company, the next-generation Hyundai i20 that arrived in November 2020 found 8,505 new homes compared to 8,004 units sold during December 2020, showing an upward month-on-month sales growth. The premium hatch got a skyrocketing start in India with over 30,000 bookings in just 40 days of its launch.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.