Hyundai sales double within a year! Creta, i20, Venue lead charge

Last month, Hyundai announced that the 2020 Creta sold over 1.21 lakh units having completed one year in the market. The 2020 Hyundai Creta was also the top-selling SUV in the country for the month of February 2021.

By:April 1, 2021 1:23 PM
2020 Hyundai Creta Driving

Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered a cumulative sale of 64,621 units for the month of March 2021 which is a 100 percent growth over the same month in 2020. Total sales of 64,621 units include 52,600 units in domestic sales and 12,021 units in exports to international markets. In comparison to March 2020, domestic sales were up 100 percent and exports that stood at 5,979 in March last year were up by 101 percent. Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue and the new Hyundai i20 remain very popular models amongst buyers.

This performance has been backed by Hyundai’s super performer brands such as the Creta, Venue, Verna, Nios and the new i20. Adding to the strong portfolio of Hyundai SUVs, the upcoming seven-seater SUV – Alcazar will further set a new paradigm in the segment, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said.

Last month, Hyundai announced that the 2020 Creta sold over 1.21 lakh units having completed one year in the market. The 2020 Hyundai Creta was also the top-selling SUV in the country for the month of February 2021. It has been continuously posting strong sales figures since its launch. This second-gen avatar of the Creta came with a completely redesigned exterior and new engine options.

Also read: 5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

More than half of the customers opted for the SX and SX(O) trims. These top-spec models come with all the bells and whistles like Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Ventilated Front Seats, Smartphone Wireless Charger, BlueLink connected car technology and more.

Hyundai launched the Creta in the Indian market back in 2015 and it has been a favourite among the masses. Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has sold 5.8 lakh units of Creta since then and exported 2.16 lakh as well.

