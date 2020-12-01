Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

Hyundai records highest-ever November month domestic sales with 48,800 units in November 2020: The manufacturer states that the new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post-Diwali period.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd today announced its sales numbers and states that it has recorded the highest-ever November month domestic sales of 48,800 units and exports of 10,400 units with cumulative sales of 59,200 units last month. Hyundai Motor India continues to build high customer excitement through a line-up of technologically advanced and futuristic products such as the all-new i20, Creta, Verna, Venue, Aura and Grand i10 Nios, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said.

“As the smart Indian customer continues to make smart mobility choices, the recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post-Diwali period for HMIL and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 % in November 2020 over the same period last year. We will continue our efforts towards driving customer delight through our innovative solutions along with most loved products thereby positively contributing towards the sustained growth of the Indian Industry and economy while benefiting societies and multiple stakeholders.”

HMIL sales Nov 2019 Nov 2020 Growth %

Domestic 44,600 48,800 9.40%

Exports 15,900 10,400 -34.60%

Cumulative 60,500 59,200 -2.10%

The new i20 comes with three engine options and four transmission options. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that makes 83 hp and 114 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The second one is a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 98 hp, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol with 120 hp and 173Nm, paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai launched the new 2020 i20 on 5 November and also reported 10,000 pre-bookings on the same day. Hyundai has priced the car between Rs 6,79,900 – Rs 11,17,900 (ex-showroom). These prices seem introductory and could be increased in a month’s time.

Hyundai Motor India registered its highest ever domestic sales in November this month. The automaker has said that he Creta was the segment leader with 12,017 units sold in November alongside 9,265 units of the Venue. Additionally, the recently launched all-new i20 hatchback saw 9,096 unit sales in its first month of launch.

