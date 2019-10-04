Hyundai rolls out 9 millionth car in India: Feat achieved in just 21 years!

Hyundai, the South Korean automaker, which currently stands as the second-largest carmaker in India, has today announced the roll-out of the 9 millionth car from its plant in Chennai. The company achieved this feat in just 21 years and 12 days times. The Hyundai Motor India was established in the year 1996. The company launched its first product in India i.e. the first generation Santro on 23rd September 1998. The compact hatchback went on to become a huge sensation in the Indian market and established Hyundai amongst the leading carmakers in the country.

Hyundai launched the latest generation iteration of the Santro in India last year after the previous iteration was discontinued and replaced by the i10 back in 2015. This new version has received an equally enthusiastic response. Some of the recently launched products from the South Korean automaker include Venue, a sub-compact SUV, the next-generation iteration of the Grand i10 hatchback and the facelifted iteration of the D-Segment sedan Elantra. The venue, which competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon, quickly rose to the top and took no time in dethroning the leader with an average monthly sales of 7,000 units.

Hyundai is soon going to launch several new products in the Indian market. In the pipeline includes the next-generation iterations of the i20 hatchback as well as the Creta.

The Indian automobile industry is currently facing one of its biggest slowdowns. However, with regular new product launches along with the backing of its exports, Hyundai has managed to stay ahead of the pack. In the midst of decreasing domestic sales, the South Korean automaker was able to increase its market share by 2.77%. This is despite the fact that its sales for the carmaker were down for the period of April-August this year in comparison to 2018.