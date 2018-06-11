Hyundai rolls out 8 millionth car in India: 10 million in next 3 years to sweeten the success story, bets big on new Santro

India’s second-largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor India has reached a new milestone of rolling out 8 million cars from its manufacturing unit in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The newly launched 2018 Hyundai Creta was the 8 millionth vehicle manufactured by the Korean carmaker in India. It took Hyundai India 19 years and 6 months to achieve this milestone and claims to be the fastest to produce 8 million cars in India. Ever since its inception in 1998, Hyundai Motor India has sold a total of 5,300,967 units in the Indian domestic market and exported 2,703,581 units to other global markets. In 2018, Hyundai Motor India is also celebrating 20 years of being in India. Hyundai now aims to reach the next 10 million production milestone in 2021.

The company rolled out its first million car, the famous Hyundai Santro in 2006 in about 8 years of its production and since then has been constantly hitting the next million with an average of 18-19 months. In FY 2017-18 the company sold over 5.46 lakh units at a growth of 5.2%.

Also read: Biggest car battle of 2018: All-new Hyundai Santro vs 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Speaking about Hyundai’s latest success story Y.K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Evolution of a Revolution is Hyundai’s DNA. Today marks a momentous and landmark day in the history of Hyundai Motor India with the achievement of 8 Millionth Milestone. Hyundai is the only manufacturer to achieve this feat in the shortest span of time while strengthening our Manufacturing Excellence, Customer Experience, Marketing Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Hyundai Motor India’s Sales Milestones

1 Million 2006 7 Yrs 6 Months 2 Million 2008 2 yrs 7 Months 3 Million 2010 1 Yr 9 Months 4 Million 2012 1 yr 7 Months 5 Million 2013 1 Yr 6 Months 6 Million 2015 1 yr 7 Months 7 Million 2016 1 Yr 5 Months 8 Million 2018 1 yr 7 Months Total 19 Years 6 Months

“Thanking 8 Million Customers and remembering their Brilliant Moments with Hyundai cars, we will be launching a series of activities and Emotionally Connecting Campaigns to mark the 20th year of excellence in Sales and Production in India. “ – he added.

Hyundai started its India journey with the launch of Santro in 1998 and over the years have introduced many quality products that have ensured the company success in India. The SANTRO sold more than 1.85 Million units worldwide from the Hyundai India manufacturing Plant. Hyundai i10, Grand i10, i20 and Hyundai Creta have been some of the most successful models for the company.

Also read: Old vs New Hyundai Santro: New features, prices, launch details of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro

To understand the needs of Indian Customers and to strengthen Indian product portfolio and development of global cars adaptive to the local terrain, the company set up an R&D centre in Hyderabad in the year 2006 to offer steady support to Namyang R&D centre and Hyundai Motor India plant. Hyundai was one of the first global carmakers to invest heavily in local manufacturing cars and have a huge plant spread at over 535 acres with a cumulative production capacity of 700,000 cars per annum.

Hyundai has also tasted success in exports and is the largest car exporter from the country since its inception. It all started in 1999 when Hyundai Motor India started its export journey by shipping 20 Hyundai Santro to Nepal. Hyundai Motor India now claims that it has contributed 40% of passenger vehicle exports from India with a volume of 2.7 Million vehicles since the year 1999. Hyundai Motor India currently exports to over 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America and the Asia Pacific.

Also read: All-New Hyundai Santro interiors spied: Most premium Santro ever?

In the coming months, Hyundai is all set to launch the new 2018 Santro in the county. Codenamed as AH2, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro is likely to launch towards the latter half of the year as the company will look to celebrate its 20 years in India by bringing back its iconic car back to the market.