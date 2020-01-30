Hyundai rolls out 3 millionth export car from Chennai: Aura export to 88 countries starts

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has added another feather to its hat with the rollout of 3 millionth export car recently from its Chennai production facility. The company started the exports of its cars in the year 1999 with the first batch of 20 Santro cars sent to Nepal. Hyundai reached the first milestone of exporting 1 lakh cars in the month of October 2004, in four years and ten months to be precise. Later on, the company exported its 5,00,000th car in March 2008. The 10,00,000th car by the brand thereafter was exported in February 2010 and 20,00,000th unit in the month of March 2014.

In the calendar year 2019, the brand exported a total of 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants. At present, Hyundai Motor India is exporting a total of 10 models namely Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Aura, Grand i10 NIOS, i20 Active, Elite i20, Accent (Verna), Creta and Venue.

The Made-In-India Hyundai cars are exported to 88 countries in 4 continents namely Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa and Europe at present.

Commenting on the export milestone, S S Kim, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL said that the fastest Made-in-India 3 Millionth Export Roll Out is a significant milestone as it showcases the global success story for Hyundai. The company started its export operations in the year 1999 and created many milestones. The brand thanks all its global customers and overseas distributors for their trust and support which has helped it reach this landmark. He further added that drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai will continue to offer an all-around premium experience to its customers through quality products, both in the Indian as well as global markets.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. For even more, visit and subscribe to our YouTube channel.