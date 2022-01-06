Hyundai retains wholesale despatches spot in December

While Tata Motors managed to have higher number of wholesale dispatches than Hyundai Motor India in December, the later managed to have more retail sales.

Hyundai Motor India, which lost the number two position to Tata Motors in wholesale despatches during December, retained its position in terms of retail sales during the month.

Hyundai’s retail sales at 38,736 units during the month was higher than Tata Motors’ 30,941 units. In terms of wholesale despatches to the dealerships in December, Tata Motors overtook Hyundai Motor India with 35,299 units against Hyundai’sÂ 32,312 units.

Hyundai Motor India retails 12 models — Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N Line, Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson and Kona Electric — and has 1,260 sales outlets across the country. In comparison, Tata Motors sells nine models — Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tigor EV and Nexon EV — and has 1,106 PV sales outlets across India.Â

