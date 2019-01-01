Hyundai registers 4.6 percent sales growth in December 2018: Achieves best ever domestic sales

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced a 4.6 percent growth in domestic sales. Last month, the company sold a total of 42,093 units. In comparison, Hyundai India had sold 40,158 units in December 2017. The carmaker also announced that in 2018, it sold 7,10,012 units, its highest ever in a year. In 2017, the company sold 6,78,221 units in 2017. Hyundai India also announced that the domestic sales during the year rose to 4.3 percent. Having said that, the company sold 5,50,002 units in India as compared to 5,27,320 units sold in the year 2017. Speaking of exports, the brand sold a total of 1,60,010 units of its cars as against 1,50,901 units exported in the year 2017.

Commenting on the sales performance of Hyundai India, Vikas Jain, National Sales Head said that the company achieved its best ever domestic sales of 5,50,002 units in 2018 on the back of all-new Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Verna and Creta. He also added that the company's blueprint for 2019 is to develop innovative mobility solutions and technologies that combine smart, connected and intelligent driving.

Hyundai India ended the year with a big product launch in the form of the all-new Santro. The family hatchback received over 15,000 bookings even before the launch and last month, this number rose to 40,000 plus. As a result, the all-new Hyundai Santro soon entered the list of top 10 best selling cars in India. The new Santro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh while the top end variant can be yours for a price of Rs 5.64 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Santro gets power from a 1.1-litre four cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed gearbox while a five-speed AMT comes as optional. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 69 bhp and 99 Nm. The car is also offered with a CNG kit.

