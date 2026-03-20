Hyundai refreshes Exter to regain ground in entry SUV segment

Hyundai Motor India has launched the updated Exter starting at Rs 5.79 lakh, featuring cosmetic tweaks and a refined 1.2L Kappa engine.

Hyundai Motor India on Friday launched the updated Exter compact SUV, with prices starting at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with petrol manual, AMT and CNG variants. Petrol manual trims are priced between Rs 5.79 lakh and Rs 8.35 lakh, while AMT variants range from Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.41 lakh. The CNG line-up is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.40 lakh. Bookings are now open across dealerships and online channels.

Refinement and Space

The update is largely cosmetic, with revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheel designs and minor styling tweaks. Mechanically, the model continues with Hyundai’s 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, paired with manual and AMT gearboxes. The company continues to highlight its four-cylinder engine refinement advantage in a segment dominated by three-cylinder units. The Exter CNG retains its dual-cylinder layout and now offers an underbody spare wheel, freeing up boot space to around 225 litres.

The timing of the launch is significant. The entry SUV segment has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by first-time buyers and demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. According to data from JATO dynamics, the segment’s share rose sharply from under 2% to over 12% at its peak, before moderating to about 9.4% in 2025 amid rising competition and some premiumisation.

Despite the growth, Hyundai faces an uphill task. The Exter’s sales have hovered around 5,500 units a month over the past six months, while Tata Motors’ Punch has consistently clocked around 17,000 units monthly, making it one of the country’s top-selling passenger vehicles. The Punch received a mid-life update recently and now starts at Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design vs. Perception

The Punch’s strong performance is underpinned by its rugged SUV design, high ground clearance and strong safety perception factors that have increasingly influenced buyer choice. In comparison, the Exter, despite its facelift, more urban crossover styling and lack of a formal crash-test rating have limited its appeal among safety-conscious buyers.

Competition is also intensifying beyond Tata. Models such as the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger continue to attract value buyers, while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Taisor though positioned slightly higher, overlap in terms of target customers. The Citroën C3 adds further pricing pressure, even with modest volumes. The updated Exter continues with a long feature list and now gets spruced up interiors as well. However, the segment has evolved from being feature-led to perception-driven, with design, safety and brand positioning becoming more critical.

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With the benchmark firmly set by the Punch, the updated Exter marks Hyundai’s attempt to stay relevant in a segment where pricing, perception and product differentiation are increasingly decisive. In order to increase its SUV segment share, Hyundai is also readying another compact SUV which will sit above the Exter and below the Venue. This new SUV will be aimed directly at the Fronx and is expected to go on sale by October this year.