Hyundai records over 1.5 million visitors on its ‘Click to Buy’ online car sales platform

Hyundai says that with digital purchase becoming a `new normal’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, it will continue to offer smart mobility solutions to ensure a seamless online car purchase experience for the customers.” With `Click to Buy', Hyundai is providing an end-to-end online car buying solution that lets customers purchase cars from their homes.

By:Published: July 7, 2020 10:14 AM

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its digital sales platform `Click to Buy’ is witnessing strong traction, recording over 1.5 million visitors since its launch in March. “We are seeing an overwhelming response for our comprehensive online car buying platform `Click To Buy’ that has recorded over 1.5 million visitors and over 20,000 enquiries since its launch in March 2020. Over 20,000 registrations and over 1,900 bookings were recorded, which is a testament of customer trust in brand Hyundai,” a press release said here. Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO SS Kim said, “The ‘Click to Buy’ platform has seen outstanding traction.

With digital buying becoming a `new normal’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyundai India will continue to provide smart mobility solutions, ensuring a seamless online car purchase experience for our customers.” With `Click to Buy’, Hyundai is offering an end-to-end online car buying solution that enables customers to purchase cars from their homes. The carmaker has partnered with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to facilitate application of loans online without the need to visit a bank/branch for approval.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

F1 2020: Bottas claims Austrian GP pole with record  lap for Mercedes as Ferrari struggles

F1 2020: Bottas claims Austrian GP pole with record  lap for Mercedes as Ferrari struggles

Dealerships report 120% increase in two-wheeler leasing in Bengaluru post lockdown

Dealerships report 120% increase in two-wheeler leasing in Bengaluru post lockdown

All-new Honda City launch on July 15: Expected price, variants of Hyundai Verna rival

All-new Honda City launch on July 15: Expected price, variants of Hyundai Verna rival

Free health check-up for your Maruti Suzuki car this monsoon: Here's how to avail

Free health check-up for your Maruti Suzuki car this monsoon: Here's how to avail

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP