Hyundai records over 1.5 million visitors on its ‘Click to Buy’ online car sales platform

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its digital sales platform `Click to Buy’ is witnessing strong traction, recording over 1.5 million visitors since its launch in March. “We are seeing an overwhelming response for our comprehensive online car buying platform `Click To Buy’ that has recorded over 1.5 million visitors and over 20,000 enquiries since its launch in March 2020. Over 20,000 registrations and over 1,900 bookings were recorded, which is a testament of customer trust in brand Hyundai,” a press release said here. Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO SS Kim said, “The ‘Click to Buy’ platform has seen outstanding traction.

With digital buying becoming a `new normal’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyundai India will continue to provide smart mobility solutions, ensuring a seamless online car purchase experience for our customers.” With `Click to Buy’, Hyundai is offering an end-to-end online car buying solution that enables customers to purchase cars from their homes. The carmaker has partnered with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to facilitate application of loans online without the need to visit a bank/branch for approval.

