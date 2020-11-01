Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

The Hyundai Creta is one of the highest sold SUVs in India and due it stellar performance, the company has been able to hit record sales in October 2020.

By:Updated: Nov 01, 2020 5:14 PM

The auto industry is back to a flourish. With signs of the COVID-19 cases going down as well as buying sentiment on a high due to the festive season, many manufacturers are recording a sales high. Hyundai has just sent in a note that in October 2020, they have recorded the highest-ever sales in the country since inception. The Korean carmaker managed to sell 56,605 units in all. The previous highest number of vehicles sold was on October 2018 at 52,001 units. All the credit for this stellar performance is being given to hot-selling cars like the Hyundai Creta, Elite i20, Grand i10 as well as the Verna. On month-month performance from last year, Hyundai has achieved a growth of 13.2 per cent. If the export numbers are considered, then Hyundai has managed to send 12,230 units in October 2020. There has been a slump when compared to October ’19 numbers – -10.1 per cent.

Also Read Hyundai Creta review

Hyundai’s cumulative sales including the exports for last month is 63,610 units which makes its growth at an impressive 8.2 per cent. Tarun Garg, director of sales, marketing and service for Hyundai Motor India Limited said that with the advent of the festive season, customers have showered their preference and love for Hyundai products. The growth achieved this month will set the tone for the coming days and will ensure that Hyundai India will contribute towards sustainable economic growth. It will also appease its stake holders.

In the next few days, Hyundai India will be launching the all-new i20. The car will be available with a choice of three engines and as many transmission options. It will take the fight to the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza as well as the Honda Jazz. Interestingly, apart from the Tata, the Hyundai offers the most transmission as well as engine options in this premium hatchback segment. It will also be the most feature-rich.

 

