Hyundai records 10.1% decline in its domestic sales in April 2019

Curtsey the lacklustre phase which the automotive industry in India is currently going through, Hyundai Motor India, country's second largest car manufacturer, has recorded a 10.1% decline in its domestic sales for the month of April 2019. The South Korean automaker sold a total of 42,005 units during the said month. In comparison, its domestic sales for the month of April 2018 stood at 46,735 units. Contrary to its domestic sales, exports for the carmaker saw an increase of 29.1% during the month of April this year with 16,800 units. In April last year, Hyundai's exports stood at 13,009 units.

Cumulative sales for Hyundai i.e. domestic plus exports, for the month of April 2019 stood at 58,805 units in comparison to 59,744 units. a decrease of 1.6%.

Hyundai is currently getting ready to launch its sub-compact SUV Venue in the Indian market. The same is expected to make its debut in our country on the 21st of May this year. When launched, it will rival against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. Its prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Venue is going to get three engine options. Out of these, two will be petrol derivatives while the other is going to be a diesel one. The petrol engine portfolio of this vehicle includes a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. The diesel engine portfolio includes a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder engine. The 1.0-litre petrol engine will get a 6-speed manual transmission, along with an option of a 7-speed DCT. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is going to get a 5-speed manual transmission. While the diesel engine is going to get a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Venue is going to get several safety features as standard. These will include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed warning alert.