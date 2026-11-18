Hyundai Motor is developing a new premium petrol-hybrid SUV for India, spotted with a camouflage prototype in South Korea, set to rival Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, and Scorpio N by late 2027.

Hyundai Motor is understood to be developing a new premium SUV for India, with a heavily camouflaged prototype spotted on a car transporter in South Korea. The spy images offer fresh clues about the vehicle, including its petrol-hybrid powertrain and potential India connection, indicating that the Korean carmaker could be preparing a new rival to the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and Mahindra Scorpio N.

According to a report by The Korean Car Blog, the prototype carries an ‘HEV’ sticker, Hyundai’s identification for hybrid electric vehicles. The prototype also has a chassis identification number beginning with ‘KMH’, Hyundai Motor Company’s manufacturer code.

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An interesting detail is the presence of 245/60 R18 tyres supplied by JK Tyre, an Indian manufacturer. The fitment points towards a possible India connection for the test vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be the NI1i, an internally codenamed SUV being developed for India. The ‘i’ suffix is understood to denote India.

Positioned above Alcazar

Hyundai’s upcoming SUV is expected to sit above the Alcazar in its India portfolio, filling the gap between the three-row SUV and the now-discontinued Tucson. The company had earlier indicated plans to develop a new three-row SUV at its Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. This facility currently only manufactures the Venue for domestic and global markets.

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The NI1i is expected to compete with the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and even the Scorpio N in the premium SUV segment. Its positioning could also bring it into consideration among buyers looking at larger rugged SUVs, although its rugged-looking wheels resemble Hyundai’s new XRT range of off-road ready vehicles sold globally.



The spy images reveal an upright, boxy silhouette, with a tall stance, flat body panels, near-vertical tailgate and squared-off wheel arches with prominent black cladding. The prototype also features large rectangular ORVMs. Extensive camouflage, however, conceals its final styling.

Petrol-hybrid powertrain likely

The biggest revelation is the hybrid powertrain indication on the test vehicle. The NI1i is expected to feature a petrol-hybrid setup, potentially becoming Hyundai’s first locally manufactured strong-hybrid SUV for India.

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The exact engine and hybrid technology remain unknown. Hyundai could explore adapting an existing family of naturally aspirated petrol engines for hybrid applications, where it offers a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain in models such as the Kia Sorento, which is also on sale in India.

The SUV is also expected to use a monocoque architecture rather than a traditional body-on-frame chassis. This would make it more road-focused, prioritising passenger comfort, refinement and fuel efficiency over hardcore off-road capability.

Expect more details and India sighting of this new SUV from Hyundai in the coming months ahead of its launch by late 2027.