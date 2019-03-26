Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month

Hyundai's player in the sub-compact SUV segment in India, Hyundai QXi (Styx) is nearing an official unveil next month during the upcoming New York Motor Show. First showcased as a concept called Carlino in India at the 2016 Auto Expo, Hyundai Styx codenamed QXi will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the recently launched Mahindra XUV300. While we've seen some of the new sub-compact SUV through spy images that surfaced on the Internet, we'll see the real deal on 17th April during the motor show in New York.

Hyundai will position the new Styx below the Creta and offer three engine options, that include a 1.4-litre petrol engine that produces 100 bhp, a 1.4-litre diesel engine with 90 bhp, and lastly a new and smaller 1.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 100 bhp. While the 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines are expected to come paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre unit is likely to get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The upcoming Hyundai Styx is expected to come with multiple segment first features like ventilated front seats. The cabin is expected to get a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

EXCLUSIVE! Hyundai Carlino Styx spotted! Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Vitara Brezza rival launch in May 2019

A sunroof and a reverse parking camera will likely make it on the higher variants of the Styx along with seven airbags. The compact SUV is expected to be launched in India by May this year. More details on the Hyundai Styx will be revealed on 17th April.

Reports suggest Hyundai Styx will be called Styx in the international markets but it could carry a different name in some select countries. The positioning of the Styx between Creta and Kona will also vary depending upon the region. An electric version of the Styx is likely to be rolled out by 2020.