Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Hyundai Motor India recently announced its Pre Diwali camp for customers with services ranging from interior to exterior beautification. The special offers will be available from 6-12 November. Prices for the services start at as low as Rs 263. Announcing the camp, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), said: With the ongoing festive season, Hyundai wishes to celebrate and connect with its customers through innovative service initiatives thereby providing them with quality time for a happy life.

Other offers for Pre Diwali-Camp (in select cities) include:

· 20% Discount on Paint Protection Treatment

· 20% Discount on Exterior Beautification

· 20% Discount on Interior Enrichment

· 20% Discount on Premium Interior Foam Cleaning

· 20% Discount on Engine cleaning/Dressing

· 20% Discount on Windscreen treatment

Hyundai facilities can be experienced via Hyundai’s digital and contactless service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, pick & drop from home/office to online payment facility, the company offers a touch-free experience to its customers at its 1300 strong workshop network.

Hyundai launched its online sales platform called ‘Click to Buy’ in January when it was the first of its kind in India. It was introduced in Delhi/NCR in its pilot phase and is now available across its network in the country.

Hyundai ‘Click to Buy’ offers customers a digital experience of car purchasing for which all they need to do is register on the portal. Customers are able to choose from the available models and configure the interior as well as the exterior colour options along with selecting the financing options.

